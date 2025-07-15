New Telegraph

Trump’ll Send ‘Sophisticated’ Equipment To Ukraine, Criticizes Putin

Donald Trump has said the US will send “various pieces” of “very sophisticated” military equipment to Ukraine, including Patriot missile defense systems.

For Ukrainians, it’s welcome news, as reports suggest the US will also send offensive weapons. Trump again voiced frustration with Vladimir Putin, saying “he talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening”.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky said last week that the US had resumed military supplies to Ukraine, as Russian aerial attacks intensified, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, the US envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has arrived in Kyiv – embracing Zelensky’s top aide as he stepped off the train

