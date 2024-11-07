Trump’ll Bring World Closer To Peace, Tinubu Says In Congratulatory Message

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Donald Trump on his reelection as the 47th President of the United States of America.

In a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President looked forward to strengthening ties between Nigeria and the United States amid complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

He said: “Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens.”

According to him, Trump’s victory reflected the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership. He congratulated them on their commitment to democracy.

Tinubu believed that, given President Trump’s experience as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th would usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States.

Acknowledging the United States’ influence, power, and position in determining the trend and course of global events, the Nigerian leader expressed the trust that President Trump would bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.

