Trump: Zelensky To Visit White House As Ukraine ‘Agrees Minerals Deal With US’

US President Donald Trump has said he expects his Ukraine opposite number, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Washington tomorrow to sign a minerals deal after a senior Ukrainian official said an agreement has been reached.

Media reports say a revised version of the document appears to have dropped a US demand to get $500bn (£395bn) in potential revenue from accessing Ukrainian natural resources. However, it reportedly does not give firm security guarantees to war-torn Ukraine – a key Ukrainian demand.

Against a hostile backdrop where Washington has aligned with Moscow, it is hoped this agreement will pave the way for more cooperation between Kyiv and its once biggest ally, reports the BBC. Without confirming that an agreement had been reached, Trump said that in return for the deal Ukraine would get “the right to fight on”.

The US president has been pushing for access to Ukraine’s minerals in return for previous military and other aid to the country since Russia launched a full-scale invasion three years ago.

However, Zelensky has said there are no security guarantees yet in the mineral deal between Ukraine and the US. Zelensky, speaking in Kyiv yesterday, said he still wants security guarantees, and the initial deal is more of a “framework”.

“I wanted to have a sentence on security guarantees for Ukraine, and it’s important that it’s there,” he said.

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the possible deployment of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine a “deceit”. Trump had said on Tuesday there would be a need for “some form of peacekeeping” in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal.

