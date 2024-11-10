New Telegraph

November 10, 2024
Trump Yet To Sign Ethics Agreement For Presidential Transition

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump is yet to submit a series of transition agreement with Joe Biden’s administration.

According to a report, the winner of the just concluded US election is yet to sign due to concerns over the mandatory ethics pledge.

According to newsmen, the agreement sees a president-elect vow to avoid conflicts of interest once sworn into office.

However, details are still being worked out with the outgoing President Joe Biden’s team regarding the ethics agreement which is required by law under the Presidential Transition Act.

Trump’s adviser had told newsmen that the president-elect does intend to sign it, but priorities lie elsewhere for now.

