Trump Withdraws US From UN Human Rights Council

On Tuesday, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump signed an Executive Order formally withdrawing the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

With the new order, the US is prohibited from any future funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The Executive Order also directs the Secretary of State to conduct a thorough review of all international organizations, conventions, and treaties, identifying those that promote radical ideologies or anti-American sentiment.

According to the document sighted by New Telegraph, a detailed report will be submitted to the President based on the findings.

President Trump criticized the UNHRC for alleged bias and inefficiency in addressing global human rights concerns.

He also reiterated long-standing accusations against UNRWA, citing its alleged links to anti-Israel propaganda and financial irregularities.

“We will no longer tolerate international bodies that undermine American values and interests while misusing U.S. taxpayer dollars,” Trump said during the announcement.

While supporters of the move argue it reaffirms U.S. sovereignty and prevents misuse of funds, critics warn that disengaging from such global platforms could diminish America’s leadership in international human rights advocacy.

