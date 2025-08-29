Trump Withdraws Harris’s Secret Service Protection

The administration of President Donald Trump of the United States (US) on Friday announced the withdrawal of the immediate past Vice President (VP) and Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris’s Secret Service security protection.

According to White House officials, Trump’s administration terminated an extension approved by the 46th President, Joe Biden, for Harris, whose customary six-month period of protection as ex-VP ended July 21.

In response to the development, a senior to the former VP told newsmen that Kamala was grateful to the US Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety.

While she has kept a low profile since losing the election, Harris is scheduled to go on tour this fall to promote a book she has written on her failed presidential bid. This travel will force her to appear often in public.

The book, which took a look at her short presidential run against Trump, is titled “107 Days” and is published by Simon & Schuster.

New Telegraph gathered that the book will be released on September 23 in the United States.

The first woman to serve as vice president of the United States, Harris became the Democratic nominee after Biden withdrew from the race amid concerns about his cognitive health.

Harris said she wrote the book with “candour and reflection” and promised a “behind-the-scenes account” of the campaign.