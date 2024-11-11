Trump Wins Arizona To Clinch 7 Battleground States

Share

Donald Trump has won the presidential election in Arizona, Associated Press has declared, completing a clean sweep of all seven battleground states and locking in a decisive electoral college victory over the Democratic vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Trump, who had secured the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House by early Wednesday, now has what is expected to be a final total of 312 votes to Harris’s 226.

The win returned the state to the Republican column after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and marked Trump’s second victory in Arizona since 2016.

Trump had campaigned on border security and the economy, tying Harris to inflation and record illegal border crossings during Biden’s administration, reports The Associated Press.

Trump has also won the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by winning six of the seven swing states – he narrowly lost North Carolina – and won 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump also won 306 in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton. The Associated Press said Trump had won 74.6m votes nationwide, or 50.5%, to Harris’ 70.9m, or 48%

