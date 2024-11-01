Trump Wears Garbage Collector’s Uniform To Hit Biden As Harris Says ‘We’ll Win’

Share

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump held competing rallies in the swing state of Wisconsin, where polls suggest the race is very close.

Trump appeared in a garbage collector uniform – a reference to Joe Biden appearing to call the Republican candidate’s supporters “garbage” a day earlier. Biden denies that’s what he meant to say.

Meanwhile, Harris vowed the cost of living would be her focus “every single day” if she wins, and told young voters “your vote is your voice”.

Both candidates made pitches to female voters: Harris said she will guarantee women’s reproductive freedom if she wins, Trump promised to protect women from “bombs” and “migrants”.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk was been ordered to appear in court late yesterday over his cash giveaways in swing states, reports the BBC.

