Trump: We Know Where Khamenei’s Hiding, Wants Iran’s Unconditional Surrender

Share

President Donald Trump said yesterday the US knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was hiding during the Israel-Iran conflict but doesn’t want him killed “for now.” Trump urged, in a social media posting, Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” as the five-day conflict continues to escalate.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump added. “He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers.

Our patience is wearing thin.” Trump’s increasingly muscular comments toward the Iranian government come after he urged Tehran’s 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his visit to an international summit to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

Meanwhile, Israel appeared to be expanding its air campaign against Tehran five days after its surprise attack on Iran’s military and nuclear program, as US President Donald Trump posted an ominous message warning residents of the capital to evacuate.

The Israeli military had called for some 330,000 residents of a neighbourhood in downtown Tehran to evacuate. Tehran is one of the largest cities in the Middle East, with around 10 million people, roughly equivalent to the entire population of Israel. People have been fleeing since the hostilities began, reports The Associated Press.

Israel says its sweeping assault on Iran’s top military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment sites and ballistic missile programme is necessary to prevent its longtime adversary from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon.

The strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran and wounded 1,277 since Friday. Iran has retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel.

So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and more than 500 wounded. The Israeli military said a new barrage of missiles was launched yesterday, and explosions could be heard in northern Israel.

Share