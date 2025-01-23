On Tuesday, January 21. Trump told newsmen he would be talking to Putin very soon and that he would apply more sanctions if the Russian leader did not come to the table.

Trump noted, “I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR.

“Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a ‘deal’, and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries.”

“Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better. It’s time to “MAKE A DEAL”.”

However, Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy earlier told newsmen that the Kremlin would need to know what Trump wants in a deal to stop the war before the country moves forward.

Russia has not yet responded to the remarks, but senior officials have said in recent days that there is a small window of opportunity for Moscow to deal with the new US administration