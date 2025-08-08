Trump Warns Of ‘Great Depression’ If Courts Block Tariffs Policy

United States President, Donald Trump has warned that the country could face a “Great Depression” if the courts strike down his tariffs policy enacted under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump cautioned that it would be “impossible to ever recover, or pay back” the “money and honor” brought in by his tariffs if a “Radical Left Court ruled against us at this late date.”

“It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION!” Trump wrote.

Trump invoked the IEEPA to impose tariffs without congressional approval or prior investigations, a move unprecedented in US history.

While the law grants presidents broad powers to impose economic sanctions during national emergencies, Trump is the first to use it to implement tariffs.

The policy is currently under review by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which heard oral arguments at the end of July.

The outcome could have major implications for presidential authority over trade policy.

Trump’s tariff measures have been a central feature of his economic agenda, aimed at protecting American industries and pressuring foreign trade partners.

However, they have also drawn legal challenges from critics who argue that bypassing established trade laws sets a dangerous precedent.