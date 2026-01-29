Trump Warns Iran ‘Time Is Running Out’ For Nuclear Deal As Us Military Builds Up In Gulf

Donald Trump has warned Iran that “time is running out” to negotiate a deal on its nuclear programme following the steady build-up of US military forces in the Gulf. The US president said a “massive Armada” was “moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose” towards Iran, referring to a large US naval force.

In response, Iran’s mission to the UN said Tehran “stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests”, but if pushed, it wrote in all capitals, it would defend itself and “respond like never before”.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and has repeatedly denied accusations by the US and its allies that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Trump’s latest warning follows his promise that Washington would intervene to help those involved in the brutal and unprecedented crackdown on demonstrations in the country earlier this month.

“Help is on the way,” he told protesters, before later changing his tune – saying he had been told on good authority that the execution of demonstrators had stopped.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says it has confirmed the killing of more than 6,301 people, including 5,925 protesters, since the unrest began at the end of December, reports the BBC.

Trump’s latest comments on Iran appeared to focus more on the country’s nuclear programme. “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS,” he wrote on Truth Social.

He said the naval force in the Gulf was larger than the one he sent to Venezuela before US forces seized the country’s former leader Nicolás Maduro.