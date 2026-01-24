Trump Warns Americans As Record Cold Wave, Historic Winter Storm Hit US

United States President, Donald Trump has urged Americans to take safety precautions as a record-breaking cold wave and historic winter storm are expected to impact large parts of the country this weekend.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump said he had been fully briefed on the severity of the weather system and confirmed that the federal government is working closely with state and local authorities to manage the situation.

“I have been briefed on the record cold wave and historic winter storm that will be hitting much of the United States this weekend. The Trump Administration is coordinating with state and local officials. FEMA is fully prepared to respond. Stay safe and stay warm!” he said.

The President’s warning followed an earlier alert by the National Weather Service (NWS), which cautioned residents across the Central United States through the Northeast to take the storm seriously due to expected widespread disruptions.

According to the NWS, moderate to major impacts are anticipated from Friday through the weekend, including hazardous to impossible driving conditions, prompting authorities to advise the public to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

The weather agency also warned of widespread closures and infrastructure disruptions, as extreme cold, snow, and ice could affect roads, power supply, and essential services.

“Take this storm seriously, folks,” the National Weather Service said, urging residents to remain weather-aware and stay updated on alerts from local NWS offices.

Emergency management agencies across affected states have begun preparations, while FEMA confirmed its readiness to provide rapid response and support where needed.

Americans living in impacted regions have been advised to monitor official weather updates, limit outdoor exposure, and follow safety guidelines as the winter storm unfolds.