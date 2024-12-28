The incoming President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to delay the proposed TikTok ban while he works on a political resolution.
Trump made this request in a legal brief filed by his lawyer to oppose the ban on TikTok and seeks the ability to resolve the issues at hand through political means once he takes office.
Saturday Telegraph reports that on 10 January 2025, the court will hear arguments on a US law that requires TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the social media company to an American firm or face a ban come 19 January, a day before Trump takes office.
In the court filing, Trump said that the case represents an unprecedented, novel, and difficult tension between free-speech rights on one side, and foreign policy and national security concerns on the other
It was gathered that US officials and lawmakers have accused TikTok and ByteDance of being linked to the Chinese government which the firms deny.
While the Supreme Court has previously declined to act on a request for an emergency injunction against the law, it agreed to allow TikTok, ByteDance and the US government to plead their cases on 10 January – just days before the ban is due to take effect.