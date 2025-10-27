Trump Wants To Topple Our Govt, Venezuelan Official Says

There is “no doubt” that US president Donald Trump is trying to overthrow the Venezuelan government, the country’s attorney general has told the BBC.

Tarek William Saab, a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro, says Trump wants to turn Venezuela into a “colony” of the US.

Trump has accused Maduro of being the leader of a drug-trafficking organisation, which he denies, and there are fears in Venezuela that a US military build-up is aimed at removing the longtime Trump opponent from power.

The US says it has killed at least 43 people in strikes on alleged drug boats off South America, and Trump has said the US is “looking at land now” after getting “the sea very well under control”.

When asked about the possibility of a land invasion of Venezuela, Saab told the BBC’s Newshour programme that “it shouldn’t happen, but we are prepared”.