January 27, 2025
Trump Wants Jordan, Egypt To Accept More Refugees; Floats Plan To ‘Just Clean Out’ Gaza

President Donald Trump said Saturday he’d like to see Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations increase the number of Palestinian refugees they are accepting from the Gaza Strip — potentially moving out enough of the population to “just clean out” the war-torn area to create a virtual clean slate.

During a 20-minute question-and-answer session with reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump also said he’s ended his predecessor’s hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

That lifts a pressure point that had been meant to reduce civilian casualties during Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza that is now halted by a tenuous ceasefire. “We released them today,” Trump said of the bombs.

“They’ve been waiting for them for a long time.” Asked why he lifted the ban on those bombs, Trump responded, “Because they bought them.” Trump has built his political career around being unapologetically pro-Israel.

On his larger vision for Gaza, Trump said he had call earlier in the day with King Abdullah II of Jordan and spoke yesterday with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, reports The Associated Press.

