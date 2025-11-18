Trump Wants House Republicans To Vote To Release Epstein Files

US President Donald Trump has called on House Republicans to vote to release the Epstein files, in a reversal from his previous position. “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday night.

The major shift in Trump’s stance comes as potentially dozens of Republicans signalled they were willing to break ranks, and vote for the release of the documents.

The House is expected to vote this week on legislation that would compel the justice department to publicly release the files.

Supporters of the bill appear to have enough votes for it to pass the House, though it is unclear whether it would pass the Senate, reports the BBC. Trump would also have to sign off on the release of the documents if it passes both chambers.