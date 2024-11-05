Trump Vs Harris: Americans Vote In Crucial 2024 US Election

Share

The Americans have started casting their votes in a closely watched election that could reshape the nation’s political landscape as the anticipated 2024 United States (US) Presidential election commenced across the country on Tuesday, November 5.

New Telegraph reports that the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris who is currently serving as the Vice President will faced off against Republican candidate, Donald Trump, marking his comeback attempt for the White House.

This high-stakes race will determine the country’s president for the next four years, with the winner taking office in January 2025.

In addition to the presidential election, voters are also selecting members of Congress, who will play crucial roles in shaping US laws on key issues like healthcare, the economy, and climate change.

The Candidates: Harris And Trump

In an unprecedented move, Kamala Harris is running for president after President Joe Biden opted not to seek a second term.

Harris has chosen Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, forming a ticket aimed at continuing Democratic policies while focusing on new priorities such as voting rights and economic reform.

Donald Trump on the other hand, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, emerged as the Republican candidate with strong support from the party base.

His running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, represents a new generation of conservative leadership.

Trump’s campaign has centered around issues like border security, energy independence, and economic revival, promising a return to policies from his previous administration.

Electoral System And Voting Process

The US does not use a direct popular vote system to elect the president. Instead, it relies on an Electoral College system.

This structure means the candidate with the highest number of votes nationwide might not necessarily win the presidency.

Each of the 50 states has a set number of electoral votes based on its congressional representation, comprising two votes for its Senators and additional votes equal to its number of House representatives.

This allocation results in a total of 538 electoral votes, with a majority of 270 needed to secure victory.

Most states follow a “winner-takes-all” system, where the candidate with the most votes in that state wins all its electoral votes.

Only Maine and Nebraska allow a split distribution of electoral votes based on results in individual congressional districts, adding a layer of complexity to the election.

Key Battleground States

Though many states consistently lean Democratic or Republican, certain states are known as “battleground” or “swing” states, as they could vote for either candidate and often determine the outcome.

This year, the battleground states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to CBS News.

These states have seen intensified campaigning from both Harris and Trump, as they aim to win over undecided voters.

A candidate can win the presidency through the Electoral College even if they lose the national popular vote, a scenario that played out in 2016 when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Potential For Unusual Electoral Outcomes

In rare instances, members of the Electoral College, called “electors,” may cast their votes for someone other than the candidate who won their state, a phenomenon known as “faithless electors.”

While this is uncommon, it can impact the final outcome in a closely contested election.

If neither candidate reaches the required 270 electoral votes, leading to a 269-269 tie, the decision would go to the House of Representatives in what’s called a “contingent election.”

In this process, each state delegation in the House gets one vote, and the candidate with a majority of state votes becomes president.

Meanwhile, the Senate would select the vice president, allowing for the possibility of a president and vice president from opposing parties.

The last contingent election occurred in 1800, when Thomas Jefferson ultimately won the presidency.

If such a scenario arises in 2024, the House and Senate votes will take place on January 6, 2025.

Third-Party And Independent Candidates

Though most attention is on Harris and Trump, independent candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have also influenced this election.

Kennedy, who originally ran as an independent, withdrew from the race in August and endorsed Trump.

While independent candidates rarely win significant support, they can shift the dynamics by drawing votes from the main candidates, potentially influencing the overall outcome.

The Stakes Of The 2024 Election

The 2024 election holds immense significance as it will shape the direction of the US on both domestic and international fronts.

Issues such as inflation, healthcare access, immigration reform, and climate change are top concerns for voters, with each candidate offering starkly different solutions.

Internationally, the US election is being watched closely by allies and adversaries alike, as the outcome will affect foreign policy, trade agreements, and geopolitical stability.

A victory for Harris would likely mean a continuation of the Biden administration’s approach to diplomacy and climate initiatives, while a Trump win could see a shift towards more isolationist policies.

As Americans head to the polls, the world waits to see the outcome of one of the most consequential elections in recent US history.

The results are expected to begin rolling in tonight, with a clearer picture of the next US president by the following day.

Today’s election will not only decide the president but will also set the legislative and policy agenda for the years to come.

With critical issues at stake, Americans have a pivotal choice between two contrasting visions for the nation’s future.

Whether the US embraces continuity with Harris or opts for a shift with Trump, the 2024 election will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the country’s path forward.

Share

Please follow and like us: