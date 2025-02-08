Trump Vows To Make Kennedy Center Board Great Again

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald J. Trump has declared his intention to revitalize the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

President Trump further revealed that he had immediately terminated multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees (BoT) including the Chairman because they did not share his vision for ushering in a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.

The President who spoke on Saturday via his Truth Social said, “At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN.”

Trump’s message emphasized that the Kennedy Center, which he referred to as an “American Jewel,” must represent the brightest stars from across the nation on its stage.

He criticized the Center’s recent programming, specifically mentioning that last year it featured drag shows he claimed were targeting youth.

“THIS WILL STOP,” he asserted, adding that the institution must realign with his vision of traditional American values in arts and culture.

He also announced that a new Board of Trustees would soon be revealed, with himself set to take on the role of Chairman.

Trump’s declaration further reflects his commitment to reshaping key national institutions in accordance with his vision.

