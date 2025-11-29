Trump Vows To Halt Third World Migrations Into U.S

President Donald Trump of the United States of America has vowed to permanently halt migration from ‘Third World countries’ following a fatal shooting near the White House.

Trump further pledged to remove anyone living in the U.S. who is not a ‘net asset’ or is ‘incapable of loving’ the country. The presidential declaration came after a West Virginia National Guard member, Sarah Beckstrom, was allegedly shot by 29-year-old Afghanistan immigrant, Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thanksgiving Day, a national holiday in the United States. In a lengthy post shared on his Truth Social account late Thursday, Trump said that the move is intended to allow the U.S. immigration system to ‘recover’ while reversing what he described as ‘millions of Joe Biden illegal admissions.’

Trump wrote: “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States or is incapable of loving our Country.

“I will end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens, denaturalize migrants, who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National, who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process. Only RE- VERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.