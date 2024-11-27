Trump Vows Day-One Tariffs On Mexico, Canada, China

Share

Donald Trump has said he will hit China, Mexico and Canada with new tariffs on day one of his presidency, in an effort to force them to crack down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling into the US.

The president-elect said that immediately after his inauguration on January 20 he will sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico and Canada.

He also said an additional 10% tariff will be levied on China until the government there blocks smuggling of the synthetic opioid fentanyl from the country.

If Trump follows through with the threats it will mark a major escalation in tensions with America’s three biggest trading partners, reports the BBC.

The measures have the potential to cause disruptions to the global supply chain and would hit the three countries targeted by the tariffs hard.

The tariffs on Mexico and Canada will remain in place until the two countries clamp down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants illegally crossing the border, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

However, China has called the tariffs “irresponsible” and warned that noone will win a trade war. Mexico’s president also warned it could retaliate with its own tariffs if Trump’s plan goes ahead.

Doug Ford – leader of Canada’s most populous province, Ontario – said a 25% tariff would be “devastating to workers and jobs”.

