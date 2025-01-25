Trump Visits California, Tours Los Angeles Fire Scene

On Friday, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump travelled to California to survey the destruction from deadly wildfires that devastated several communities in the Los Angeles area earlier this month.
President Trump’s visit came as new fires ignited in southern California, and local officials continue to contend with dry and windy weather conditions that favour fire growth.
Saturday Telegraph reports that the visit, coming at the end of Trump’s first week in office, occurred as he continued to denounce the state emergency response being led by Democratic Governor, Gavin Newsom.
Trump then toured the ruins of the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood with his wife Melania, and then attended a roundtable discussion with local leaders, including LA Mayor Karen Bass.
He vowed to sign an executive order pumping water from northern parts of the state to the south.
Trump stated, “We want to get it fixed, the aftermath looks like you got hit by a bomb.
“Unfortunately, it’s a very sad period, but what makes you feel good is I met so many of the homeowners, and every one of them, a lot of them, and every one of them said to me, they want to rebuild.”