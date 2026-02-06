Trump: US Worked With Nigeria To Launch Christmas Day Strikes

On Thursday, the 47th President of the United States (US), President Donald Trump, said the American government coordinated the Sokoto Christmas Day air strikes against ISIS terrorists in collaboration with the Nigerian government.

President Trump, who addressed guests at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., said the strikes were ordered to “Decimate the ISIS terrorists who have been slaughtering Christians in that country by the thousands.”

He said, “On Christmas Day, in close coordination with the government of Nigeria, we worked with them, but they’ve got to get tougher.

“I ordered powerful air strikes to decimate the ISIS terrorists who have been slaughtering Christians in that country by the thousands. It’s not even believable.

“We hit them so hard they still don’t know what the hell happened. And we were going to do it on a different day. I said no, do it on Christmas. So they understand it.”

“Remember, Christmas was when I ran in 2015. When I announced, I said we’re going to bring back Christmas because the word Christmas was almost gone and people didn’t use Christmas anymore.

“We brought back the word Christmas. They didn’t want to use it, and we’re using it again.”

Speaking further, the US President added that he gave specific instructions to ensure the operation took place on Christmas Day.

“I specifically told Pete, I said hit them on Christmas Day, not earlier and not later. And man, did he hit them. So then we hit them again recently. We hit them again pretty hard,” Trump said.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump had on December 26, “powerful and deadly” strikes against Islamic State militants in northwestern Nigeria on the 25th, after he warned the group to stop killing Christians in the country.

The Department of Defense said “multiple ISIS terrorists” were killed in an attack conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities.