Trump: US-Ukraine Revenue-Sharing Agreement On Critical Minerals Imminent

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States (US) is on the verge of signing a revenue-sharing agreement with Ukraine regarding critical minerals.

New Telegraph gathered that the development follows high-level meetings between a US delegation and Ukrainian officials on Sunday, as well as talks with Russian officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

According to sources, the discussions primarily revolved around a possible Black Sea ceasefire. However, President Trump emphasized that broader economic and territorial issues were also on the table.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, March 24, Trump disclosed that discussions are underway regarding potential American ownership of Ukrainian power plants.

“We’re talking about territory right now. We’re talking about lines of demarcation. Talking about power, power plant ownership.

Some people are saying the United States should own the power plant because we have the expertise,” Trump stated.

The push for a ceasefire comes amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has lasted for three years. The US president has been vocal about ending the conflict while simultaneously exploring economic opportunities in the region.

While details of the mineral agreement remain undisclosed, industry analysts suggest that Ukraine’s vast deposits of lithium, titanium, and other rare earth elements are of strategic interest to the United States.

If finalized, the deal could strengthen US influence in Eastern Europe and further integrate Ukraine into Western economic frameworks.

The negotiations continue as global leaders closely monitor the unfolding situation.

