Trump: US-Mexico Border Record 8,326 Illegal Migrates Arrest In February

President Donald Trump of the United States (US), on Saturday disclosed that about 8,326 illegal immigrants were arrested by Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico Border in February alone.
President Trump made this disclosure in a post on Truth Social while giving an update on the crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country.
According to Trump, the month of February, “my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants” coming into the U.S., stating that “only 8,326 apprehensions” were made.
The U.S. President noted that under the immediate past administration led by Joe Biden, there were “300,000 Illegals crossing in one month, and virtually ALL of them were released into our Country”.
He vowed that “anyone who tries to illegally enter the U.S.A. will face significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation”.