Trump: US Captures Venezuelan President In ‘Large Scale’

On Saturday, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump said the American forces captured Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, after launching a “large-scale strike” on the South American country.

President Trump made this shocking announcement on his Truth Social Media platform, following the attack, adding that he would give a news conference at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where he is nearing the end of a two-week Christmas and New Year’s vacation.

According to the US President, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.”

In a brief phone interview with The New York Times, Trump hailed the “brilliant” operation, saying, “A lot of good planning and a lot of great, great troops and great people.”

Trump’s stunning announcement follows months of steadily mounting US military and economic pressure on leftist leader Maduro and his country’s oil-export-dependent economy.

The US president said in December, “it would be smart for (Maduro)” to step down, and has also said that the Venezuelan leader’s “days are numbered.

Trump’s claim of Maduro’s capture comes two days after Maduro attempted to engage with Trump, offering cooperation on fighting drug trafficking and illegal migration.

Trump has given differing arguments for his campaign against Venezuela, including the claim that the country is a major drug exporter to the United States and that Venezuela seized US oil interests.

The Republican leader has not explicitly called for Maduro’s ouster, but the US government, along with many European nations, does not recognise the Venezuelan leader’s legitimacy.

A huge naval and aerial presence has been established in the Caribbean, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and other warships.

US forces have seized two tankers at sea as part of an oil blockade on Venezuela and killed more than 100 people in aerial strikes to destroy small boats accused of drug trafficking.

Trump told reporters on Monday that the United States had hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuelan drug boats, in what was the first known strike on Venezuelan soil of the campaign.