Trump Urges Republican Senators To Block Judicial Confirmations Before Inauguration Day

United States President-elect, Donald Trump has called on Republican senators to block further judicial confirmations before Inauguration Day.

In a post shared on Wednesday, Trump accused Democrats of attempting to “Stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges” as their term winds down.

Trump emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging GOP senators to “Show Up and Hold the Line.”

He insisted that no additional judges be confirmed before the official transition of power.

This comes amidst ongoing tensions over judicial appointments, a historically contentious issue between Democrats and Republicans.

Trump’s post shows growing concerns among conservatives about the judiciary’s ideological balance.

With key cases looming in federal courts, Trump’s statement aims to rally Republican lawmakers to leverage their position in the Senate to delay appointments until after his inauguration.

