March 3, 2025
Trump Urges Americans To Worry Less About Putin

Amid the call for a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia, President of United States, Donald Trump, on Monday urged Americans to spend less time worrying” about Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

New Telegraph reports that there have been concerns in the United States over the influence of Putin in the country following the recent fallout between Trump and the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump in a post on Truth Social on Monday urged Americans to be bothered more on “Migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions” coming into the country.

According to the president, if the criminal activities continue, the United States may “end up like Europe”.

He wrote, “We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country – So that we don’t end up like Europe!”

