Trump Unveils Anti-Christian Bias’ Task Force

In a strategic move, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has announced the creation of a task force to eradicate anti-Christian bias in government.

According to President Trump, he will be putting new Attorney General, Pam Bondi at the head of the force to end persecution of the majority religion of the United States.

Trump said the force’s mission would be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination in the Department of Justice, the Internal Revenue Service, the FBI, and other government agencies.

He also announced the creation of a White House faith office led by his spiritual advisor, the televangelist Paula White.

“The force would prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society. We will protect Christians in our schools, in our military and our government, in our workplaces, hospitals and in our public squares.

The announcements came amid a wider purge of the federal government at the start of Trump’s second term.

Despite a criminal conviction for hush money payments in a porn star scandal and sexual assault allegations, Trump has long made himself a champion of right-wing Christians.

Trump’s cabinet contains several members with links to Christian nationalists, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

However Trump is not seen as particularly religious, he said he had become more so after surviving an assassination attempt at an election rally in June 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

