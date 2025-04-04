Share

The 47th United States President, Donald Trump, has introduced a new immigration initiative dubbed the “Gold Card” visa, a $5 million pathway to U.S. residency, featuring Trump’s own image emblazoned on the card.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump showcased the flashy new visa option.

“For $5 million, this could be yours,” Trump said, holding up a mock version of the card. “You know what that card is? It’s the Gold Card, the Trump Card.”

New Telegraph gathered that the program, still in its proposal phase, would grant lawful permanent residency (Green Card equivalent) to individuals willing to invest $5 million into the U.S. economy.

It is seen as a rebranding and expansion of the existing EB-5 investor visa program with a distinct Trumpian twist.

READ ALSO:

Unlike typical Green Card holders or U.S. citizens, Gold Card holders would be exempt from paying taxes on foreign-earned income, a benefit likely to attract high-net-worth individuals from around the world.

Critics say the initiative reflects Trump’s long-standing preference for merit-based and wealth-based immigration while further tightening access for lower-income immigrants and asylum seekers.

Trump has previously supported work-based visas such as the H-1B but has also pushed for policies limiting family reunification and refugee resettlement.

Immigration analysts say the Gold Card could appeal to wealthy elites in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, particularly those seeking tax havens or escape from political instability.

The proposal is expected to stir debate in Congress, where Democrats and immigration advocates have already voiced opposition to what some call a “visa for the rich” plan.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

