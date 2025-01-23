Trump Unveils $500bn AI Initiative ‘Stargate’ To Revolutionise US Tech

Share

United States President Donald Trump has unveiled Stargate, a $500 billion private-sector initiative to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, signalling a major push to secure the US’ leadership in AI.

The announcement comes after Trump’s repeal of a 2023 executive order issued by former President Joe Biden, which sought to address AI-related risks to national security, public health, and consumer safety.

The Stargate project, first reported by The Information in March 2024, brings together OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle in a joint venture (JV) to develop cutting-edge data centres.

Other technology players involved in the project are Microsoft, Nvidia, and Arm. OpenAI and SoftBank are leading the initiative, with SoftBank managing finances and OpenAI overseeing operations.

An initial $100bn investment will be deployed im – mediately, with additional funds planned over the next four years.

During a White House press conference, Trump emphasised the economic and strategic importance of Stargate, which the administration projects will create over 100,000 jobs in the US. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle chairman Larry Ellison joined Trump to announce the initiative.

Ellison revealed that construction has already started on the first data centres in Texas, where 20 facilities are planned.

Each centre will cover 500,000ft2 and serve as the backbone for AI-driven applications, including systems designed to analyse electronic health records and support healthcare providers. Oracle, Nvidia, and OpenAI will jointly construct and operate the AI computer.

