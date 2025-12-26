Trump: U.S. Launches Strikes On ISIS Terrorists In Nigeria

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Thursday said the American government had launched a powerful strikes on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria.

President Trump, who made this announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social said the strikes was carried out following his direction.

He wrote, “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.”

However, Trump did not provide further details on the strikes, such as how many people were killed, who or what was specifically targeted, and how many strikes were carried out, other than to say they were “numerous perfect strikes.

In response to President Trump’s statement, the Defense Department later posted on its verified X handle an unclassified 9-second video that appeared to show a missile being launched from a military vessel.

Speaking on the development, the US military’s Africa Command said the strike was conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities and killed multiple militants.

The Pentagon Chief, Pete Hegseth said he was “grateful for Nigerian government support + cooperation”.

Correspondingly, Nigeria’s foreign ministry said the strikes were carried out as part of ongoing security cooperation with the US, involving intelligence sharing and strategic coordination to target militant groups.

“This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West,” the ministry said in a post on X.