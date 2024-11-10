Trump Urges Supporters To Assist Democrats Over Election Debt

Share

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Sunday urged his supporters to donate to the Democrats amid reports that Kamala Harris’s campaign has racked up millions in debt.

Speaking via his official X account, Trump said he was very surprised that Harris’s campaign has allegedly run out of money and implored his supporters to do whatever they can to help them during this difficult period.

According to reports, Harris’ campaign ended up at least $20 million in debt, prompting concerns that staff and vendors who helped put on star-studded concerts and celebrity appearances will not be paid.

“I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over.

“Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do.

“We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was “Earned Media,” and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!.” He wrote

The president-elect’s offer of charity comes after Federal Election Commission filings from mid-October, reported by the Financial Times, show that the Harris campaign and its Super Pacs raised $2.3 billion and spent $1.9 billion, whereas the Trump campaign took in just over $1.8 billion and spent $1.6 billion.

