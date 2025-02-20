Share

United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Thursday described Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau as the “Governor” of America’s 51st state.

New Telegraph recalls that this isn’t the first time President Trump used the term “Governor” to refer to Trudeau.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social media platform, doubled down on his call for Canada to become the 51st US state.

The President made the comments in a post about the American hockey team competing against Canada.

He said: “I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State.

“I will be speaking before the Governors tonight in D.C., and will sadly, therefore, be unable to attend. But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome. Good luck to everybody, and have a GREAT game tonight. So exciting! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

In December last year, Trump called Trudeau “Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada” on his social media platform, Truth Social, following a dinner meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump had earlier in February, in an interview that aired during the Super Bowl preshow, said he is serious about wanting Canada to become the 51st state.

