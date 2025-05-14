Trump Touts $142BN Arms Deal On Saudi Visit, Lifts Sanctions on Syria

Share

US President Donald Trump has said the US has “no stronger partner” than Saudi Arabia during his first major foreign trip – a whirlwind visit of Gulf countries mainly focused on shoring up investment.

Day one of the trip saw the two sides announce a $142bn (£107bn) arms deal, as well as a raft of other investments that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said could eventually be worth $1tn.

Trump also made Saudi Arabia the first foreign stop during his first term, in 2017. The rest of his gulf tour will include stops in Qatar and the UAE, reports the BBC.

Speaking for nearly an hour in Riyadh, Trump also announced that the US would be lifting sanctions on Syria in order to give the country “a chance at greatness”.

In his remarks at a US-Saudi investment forum, Trump lauded the US-Saudi relationship as “more powerful than ever before” and praised his domestic agenda – particularly as it pertains to the economy and foreign investment.

Share