Trump Told ‘Killing Has Stopped’ In Iran After Violent Protest Crackdown

Donald Trump has said he has been told “the killing in Iran has stopped”, but the US president has not ruled out military action against the country over its violent crackdown on antigovernment protesters.

According to human rights groups, more than 2,400 people have been killed in the recent crackdown by the Iranian authorities in response to nationwide protests.

Trump’s comments on Wednesday came after the US and UK both reduced the number of personnel at the AlUdeid air base in Qatar, reports the BBC. Officials told CBS, the BBC’s US partner, that a partial American withdrawal was a “precautionary measure”.

Iran’s airspace was closed to nearly all flights for five hours overnight, with several airlines announcing that they will reroute flights around Iran.