Trump To World Business Leaders: Make In America Or Face Tariffs

Share

P resident Donald Trump delivered one of the first major speeches of his presidency to global business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“If you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff,” he told them yesterday.

Trump vowed to impose new tariffs on goods entering the US from Canada, Mexico and China on his first day in office, but he has yet to do so.

Meanwhile, in the US, Trump has ordered 1,500 troops to the border to put up barriers as part of his immigration crackdown, and up to 10,000 troops could be deployed.

Share

Please follow and like us: