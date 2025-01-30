Trump To Transfer Undocumented Immigrants To Guantanamo

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum directing the Federal Government to prepare the US Naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to house tens of thousands of migrants.

New Telegraph gathered that the memorandum calls for the Defense and Homeland Security Departments to provide additional detention space at Guantanamo for “High-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States.

“Most people don’t even know about it. We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. This will double our capacity immediately.

“Today’s signings bring us one step closer to eradicating the scourge of migrant crime in our communities once and for all,” Trump said.

President Trump’s remarks came just before he signed the Laken Riley Act, the first major legislative win of his second term, which requires the detention of undocumented migrants charged with certain crimes. Congress passed it earlier this month with Democratic support.

Trump’s top immigration advisers told newsmen that the management of a Guantanamo Bay detention facility for migrants would be overseen by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

“We’re just going to expand upon existing migrant centres,” border czar Tom Homan said, adding the facility would be overseen by “our migrant centre run out of Miami,” he stated.

It would be recalled that Trump had campaigned for a second term on the promise of leading a mass deportation campaign, targeting the nearly 11 million undocumented people living in the US.

