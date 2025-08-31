Trump To Sign Executive Order On Voter ID

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has announced plans to sign an executive order requiring Voter Identification (ID) from every voter.

Speaking on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, August 30, President Trump also vowed to issue an executive order to end the use of mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!”

“Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military,” the President said.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the announcement comes as Trump seeks to overhaul the electoral system in the US over false claims that his 2020 loss to the Democratic President, Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

The president and his Republican allies also have made baseless claims about widespread voting by non-citizens, which is illegal and rarely occurs.

For years, he has called for the end of electronic voting machines, pushing instead for the use of paper ballots and hand counts, a process that election officials say is time-consuming, costly and far less accurate than machine counting.