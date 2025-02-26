Trump To Sell Gold Card US Visas For $5m

Share

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a plan to sell new gold card residency permits for a price of $5 million each.

President Trump said the sales of the new visa, a high-price version of the traditional green card, would bring in job creators and could be used to reduce the US national deficit.

Speaking to newsmen in the Oval Office, the Republican president, who has made the deportation of millions of undocumented migrants a priority of his second term, said the new card would be a route to highly prized US citizenship.

Trump stated that sales of the cards would start in about two weeks and all applicants for the new gold cards would be carefully vetted.

“We’re going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million.

READ ALSO

“A lot of people are going to want to be in this country, and they’ll be able to work and provide jobs and build companies, It’ll be people with money. Sales of the cards would start in about two weeks.

“We’ll be able to sell maybe a million of these cards. We have it all worked out from a legal standpoint.” Trump stated

However, when asked if wealthy Russians would also be able to apply, Trump said it was a possibility.

A number of Russian oligarchs have been hit by Western sanctions since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Trump has caused shock in European capitals by suddenly opening negotiations with Russia to end the war, amid fears that he could be willing to sell Ukraine short.

Share

Please follow and like us: