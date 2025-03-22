Trump To Revoke Legal Status Of Over 500,000 Migrants

Share

The United States President, Donald Trump is set to revoke the temporary legal status of at least 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

According to a notice published in the Federal Register on Friday, the decision marks the latest expansion of Trump’s immigration crackdown since returning to office on January 20, 2025.

The policy, which takes effect on April 24, will cut short the two-year humanitarian parole program introduced by former President Joe Biden.

Under the program, migrants from these countries were allowed to enter the U.S. legally by air if they had American sponsors.

Trump, who has made immigration enforcement a central focus of his administration, has repeatedly argued that Biden’s parole entry program violated federal law.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that in the January 20 executive order, he called for its termination and signalled his intent to tighten border controls.

Additionally, the U.S. President stated on March 6 that he would soon decide whether to revoke the parole status of approximately 240,000 Ukrainians who fled to the U.S. during the ongoing war with Russia.

Reports suggest that the administration may strip Ukrainians of their status as early as April.

Biden had originally launched the parole program for Venezuelans in 2022 before extending it to Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans in 2023 in an effort to manage the surge in illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

However, Trump’s latest move signals a sharp reversal of that policy.

The decision could leave over half a million migrants vulnerable to deportation if they choose to remain in the U.S. without legal status.

It also comes amid already strained diplomatic relations between Washington and the affected countries.

Observers say this is one of the most significant immigration policy shifts under Trump’s second term and could trigger widespread legal challenges and humanitarian concerns.

