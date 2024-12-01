Trump To Replace Current FBI Director With Kash Patel

Share

Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States (US) has appointed longtime ally, Kash Patel as the next Director of the U.S Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI).

Trump made this known in a press statement issued on Saturday via his Truth Social post.

He said, “Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People.

“He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution,” Trump wrote.

Patel has been a frequent and harsh critic of the FBI. He is an attorney with experience in national security, intelligence and counterterrorism.

