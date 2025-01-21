Trump To Meet Putin, Pledges To End Ukraine War

Share

The newly sworn-in President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has announced plans to meet with Russian President, Vladimir Putin in a bid to facilitate an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking with newsmen after his inauguration as the 47th President of the country, Trump revealed discussions to arrange the meeting were already underway.

Trump, who previously declared as a candidate that he could end the war within 24 hours of taking office, reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the conflict swiftly, noting that both sides would need to make concessions.

“We’re going to try and get it done as quickly as possible “You know, the war with Ukraine and Russia should have never started,” he said.

Marco Rubio, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, echoed the president’s sentiments but tempered expectations..

“Each side will have to concede something as part of resolving this conflict, but we must recognize Russia as the aggressor,” Rubio stated.

Also on Monday, President Trump signed an executive order commuting the sentences of several members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

The commutation list included prominent names like Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who had received one of the longest prison sentences related to the incident.

During a signing ceremony, Trump displayed the commutation order, which also covered individuals acquitted of seditious conspiracy but convicted on other felony charges.

“These individuals have been given overly harsh sentences. It’s time to correct that,” Trump remarked.

