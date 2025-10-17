Trump To Meet Putin In Hungary For Ukraine Talks

United States President Donald Trump has said he will meet Vladimir Putin in Hungary for more talks on ending the war in Ukraine, following a “very productive” phone call between the pair.

Trump said fresh talks will be held between “high level advisers” next week, led on the US side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A Putin aide said the talks were “positive” and the next steps were “clear”. However, despite the phone call, there is no actual sign of movement on either side.

The conversation comes a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to visit Trump in Washington DC. Zelensky is likely to ask the US to send longrange Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine to help fight Russia – Trump has previously said he is considering this, reports the BBC. Meanwhile, the phone call between Trump and Putin took place at Russia’s request, says a key Kremlin aide.