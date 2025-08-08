Trump To meet Putin In coming Days, Kremlin Says

The Kremlin said yesterday that a meeting in the coming days between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has been agreed on, as a new Gallup poll found that Ukrainians are increasingly eager for a settlement that ends the fight against Russia’s invasion.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the two sides are working on setting up a meeting, and that a venue for the meeting has been agreed on and will be announced later.

A meeting between Putin and Trump would be their first since Trump returned to office this year.

It would be a significant milestone in the more than 3-year-old war, though there’s no promise such a meeting would lead to the end of the fighting, since Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on their demands, reports the BBC.

The enthusiasm for a negotiated deal is a sharp reversal from 2022 — the year the war began — when Gallup found that about three-quarters of Ukrainians wanted to keep fighting until victory.

Now only about one-quarter hold that view, with support for continuing the war declining steadily across all regions and demographic groups.