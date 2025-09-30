Trump To Impose 100% Tariff On Movies Made Outside US

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Later today Fox News will air a joint interview between President Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Monday threatened to impose steep tariffs on films made outside the US, claiming his country’s industry has been “Stolen” by others.
President Trump’s fresh tariff hike comes barely a week after he threatened a slew of new tariffs to be imposed this week on branded pharmaceutical products, furniture, as well as heavy trucks, respectively.
Taking to his Truth Social media, Trump disclosed that other countries have taken business from the US, “Just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.’”
He, however, did not provide further details on his plans or a timeline for when these tariffs might be enacted.
He also criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom as “weak and incompetent,” adding that the state has been heavily impacted.
“In order to solve this long-time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” Trump wrote.
Trump’s latest post echoes a threat he made in May, when he said the US movie industry was “dying a very fast death.”