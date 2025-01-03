Trump To Host Victory Rally Ahead Of Inauguration

Share

The incoming United States (US) President, Donald Trump will on Sunday, January 19 host a large rally in Washington, D.C, the day before his inauguration as the 47th President of America.

New Telegraph gathered that the victory rally will take place at the Capitol One Arena on January 19, to herald Trump’s formal swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on January 20.

The rally, which is an indoor event, will provide Trump with the opportunity to connect with his supporters in his preferred rally-style format, where he often engages with the crowd through spontaneous remarks and humour.

Security measures will be heightened, as the inauguration is categorized as a national special security event, allowing for federal funding and enhanced coordination with local authorities.

However, Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders to his inauguration — an unorthodox move that would fold U.S. allies and adversaries into a very American political tradition. It’s not clear if any leaders will actually attend.

