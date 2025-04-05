Share

The United States(US) President, Donald Trump, has announced his preparedness to welcome Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to the White House on Monday, April 7, as tensions rise in the Middle East and trade policies take a new turn.

The high-profile visit follows the American government’s recent decision to impose a 17% tariff on Israel, a move that has sparked discussions globally.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the meeting is coming at a critical time as Israel intensifies its ground operations in northern Gaza.

This escalation follows the breakdown of a fragile two-month ceasefire with Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, which collapsed in March.

The renewed conflict has drawn international attention, with many calling for urgent diplomatic efforts to restore peace in the region.

Sources say Trump and Netanyahu spoke over the phone last Thursday, setting the stage for their upcoming talks.

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One after the call, President Trump described the situation in Gaza as a “big problem” he is determined to address.

“That is another thing we’d like to get solved,” Trump said. “Gaza is a very important thing. It has been under siege for many, many years.”

Analysts suggest that the White House meeting could focus on both the Gaza crisis and the implications of the new tariffs on US-Israel relations.

For Nigeria and other African nations watching closely, the outcome of these discussions could influence global trade dynamics and peacekeeping efforts in the Middle East.

As the world awaits the results of Monday’s talks, all eyes will be on Washington to see how Trump and Netanyahu navigate these pressing challenges.

