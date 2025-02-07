Share

Again, President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has announced plans to sign an executive order reversing the immediate past President, Joe Biden administration’s push for paper straws, calling the policy “Ridiculous” and ineffective.

Speaking in a statement issued on Friday, February 7, on his truth social, President Trump declared that the move is part of broader rollback of environmental regulations championed by President Joe Biden.

“I’ll be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for paper straws which don’t work. Back to plastic!”

READ ALSO:

The push for paper straws was introduced as a sustainability effort to reduce plastic pollution, but Trump and many conservatives have criticized the initiative, arguing that paper straws are inconvenient and ineffective.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and other Trump supporters have hailed the decision as a victory against what they see as overregulation and ineffective climate policies.

Trump is expected to reverse several of Biden’s environmental policies in the coming days of his administration.

Share

Please follow and like us: