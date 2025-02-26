Trump To Convene First Cabinet Meeting

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump will on Wednesday, February 26 convene his first cabinet meeting to further his agenda with most of his nominees confirmed by Congress.

New Telegraph gathered that billionaire Supporter and Advisor, Elon Musk, tasked with overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has sought to fire thousands of federal workers, will be among those in attendance at the meeting.

Despite Musk’s lack of ministerial portfolio or formal decision-making authority, he is classified as a special government employee and senior adviser to the president by heading DOGE.

The US Senate has approved all of Trump’s cabinet picks so far, despite outcry from Democrats over their track records and lack of experience.

Trump’s Republican Party holds a narrow majority in the Senate, and the refusal of more than a couple of Senators to vote against Trump’s picks shows his iron grip on the party, where dissenters have largely quit or been cowed.

Former Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell was the sole Republican dissenter to Kennedy’s confirmation as health secretary, an appointment that caused alarm among the medical community over his history of promoting vaccine misinformation and vows to suspend research on infectious diseases.

A few Trump cabinet appointees still await confirmation by the Senate, including Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a former congresswoman, and Linda McMahon, who helmed the Small Business Administration for part of Trump’s first term.

